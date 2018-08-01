Antonov company president: Azerbaijan is interested in buying ten An-178 from Ukraine

Azerbaijan shows interest in purchasing ten An-178 aircraft from Ukraine, Oleksandr Donets, the president of Antonov company said that in his interview for 112.ua news agency.
According to Donets, Ukraine's state-run enterprise signed an agreement with Boeing, thanks to which it managed to renew the serial production of aircraft.
"There's demand and customers who want our hardware. There's a protocol of the latest meeting with Silk Way, authenticated on July 11. They confirmed they were interested in buying ten An-178s," he said.
The official added that most likely, these will be the planes from the NEXT production line with spare parts supplied by Aviall, the subsidiary of Boeing company.
Asked about the price, Oleksandr Donets said: "We will be able to answer this question after we determine the conditions for removing the equipment from the warehouses. At the same time, I want to draw your attention to the fact that about 60% of components of Western production are cheaper than Russian ones. "