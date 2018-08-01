Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys appeal court decision on remanding him in custody

Dollar holds steady in Armenia

Relatives of victims in Greek fires file lawsuits

Frans Weekers: EBRD will present 5-year program of assistance to Armenia

Armenia tycoon MP’s corporation pays close to $11mn additional tax liability

Trump says 'polls are fake'

Theresa May cuts short holiday for Brexit talks with Macron

Armenia soldier injured in major road accident

Manchester United to fine Anthony Martial: Mourinho 'doesn't know' if Martial will return

38 MPs join signature campaign in defense of Armenia 2nd President

Antonov company president: Azerbaijan is interested in buying ten An-178 from Ukraine

Argument and scuffle in Yerevan, suspect is MP’s son

Armenia's agriculture ministry joins campaign on banning single-use plastic

Erdogan says US's threatening language will not benefit anyone

Armenia tank crews maintain top spot

Air France profits nosedive by €335 million due to strikes

Armenia PM awards 2 Finance Ministry and State Revenue Committee officials

This pandemic could kill 900 million people if it happened today, warns leading medical institute

Car crashes into iron gate in Armenia, one dead (PHOTOS)

Malcom scores first goal as Barça footballer

Catholicos of All Armenians receives minister of labor and social affairs

Rihanna covers british 'Vogue's September 2018 issue

Ara Babloyan: 100 year ago this day parliament of First Republic convened its first session

Dental plaque is no match for catalytic nanoparticles

Close to $11mn violation exposed at company of Armenia tycoon MP’s family

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Pyunik Yerevan owner: This historic victory would not have been without fans

Newspaper: It is decided when Armenia snap parliamentary election will be held

Trump: Construction of wall on US border with Mexico already started

Scientists may have figured out how to use genetically modified rice to prevent HIV

World oil prices dropping

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan: Diaspora Ministry will no longer be institution that only awards medals

Armenia PM calls for huge rally on August 17

Armenia young men’s summer “look” (PHOTOS)

Eight men rape pregnant goat in India

Armenia MFA extends condolences on Russia journalists’ death in Central African Republic

Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia

48 members of US Congress urge Trump to meet with Armenia PM Pashinyan

The California Courier: The Cult of Personality in Azerbaijan: Idolizing Former President Heydar Aliyev

Superintendent accused of pooping on high school track

Atletico Madrid confirm Sime Vrsaljko to join Inter Milan

Facebook has identified ongoing political influence campaign

Egyptian poet gets 3 years for insulting security forces

Nikol Pashinyan and Pashinyan discuss upcoming summit of Francophonie

Targeted training: Converging evidence against the transferable benefits of online brain training on cognitive function

Turkish court rejects U.S. pastor's appeal

Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles

Lavrov: Events, taking place in Armenia, contradict statements of country's new leadership

Armenia's Pyunik beat Tobol

Georgia to hold presidential election on October 28

Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1

Armen Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia

India PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 million mark

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 31.07.2018

Rouhani cautions EU to take action in support of nuclear seal in short time left

Important aging mechanism in fish model Nothobranchius furzeri revealed

New IPhone 9 could support multiple SIM cards

Fish swim next to patients in flooded Indian hospital

Representatives of Austrian MFA visit Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna

Trump explains need to strengthen security measures on southern border

Armenian PM signs decree to set up commission for Francophonie summit

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Inspections to begin in Yerevan City supermarkets

Armenia PM, visiting Italy president confer on development of collaboration (PHOTOS)

Transparency International concerned over Azerbaijani lobbyists’ behavior in UK

Travelblog presents new film about Armenia

Armenia PM to RFI: If I try to alone determine my future steps, I will appear before a risk

CSTO has no information about Armenia's request to withdraw Khachaturov

Singapore tops average Internet connection speed rankings

Armenia Parliament speaker, visiting Italy president discuss cooperation

Argument between Russian soldiers in Gyumri ends with scuffle, there are injured

Khachaturov did not ask CSTO for help in relation to charges in Armenia

Fiorentina refuses to sell Diego Simeone’s son to Atletico for 40 million euros

Cindy Crawford unveiled as Tatler's latest cover star

In hair dyes revealed a deadly component

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

De Mistura: Meeting on Syria Constitutional Committee was useful

Armenian-Italian cultural heritage preservation center opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia President awarded with Italy’s highest medal of honor

Armenia MOD briefs OSCE diplomat on situation at border, line of contact with Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia chooses its candidate for Yerevan mayor

Scientists named useful properties champagne

Armenia MFA: Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting not an end in itself

Armenian MFA: Any arms supply to Azerbaijan is problematic

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive

Armenia, Italy presidents pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenia: Turkey shows no readiness to normalize relations without preconditions

LeBron James criticizes Donald Trump

MFA: Possibility of Pashinyan-Trump meeting is being discussed

Armenia MP writes petition to give up parliamentary seat

Armenia MFA: Yuri Khachaturov is still CSTO Secretary General

South, North Korea army generals hold talks

Experimental drug reverses hair loss and skin damage linked to fatty diet

Armenia PM designates chief advisor

Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development

Fans protest in Berlin to support Ozil (PHOTO)

Newspaper: Armenia PM is fond of official office to be returned to President

Ronaldo starts trainings at Juventus

Trump says ready to meet Iran’s Rouhani