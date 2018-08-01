Frans Weekers: EBRD will present 5-year program of assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Artsvik Minasyan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, met with Frans Weekers, Head of the Dutch Constituency in the Governing Board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

First, the minister thanked the EBRD for its past assistance to and continuing cooperation with Armenia, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed Armenia-EBRD projects and the priorities of further cooperation.

Also, Minasyan presented the economic reforms being implemented in Armenia ever since the recent political developments, and the steps being taken toward the improvement of investment and business climate in the country.

Weekers, for his part, welcomed the ongoing reforms in Armenia, and reaffirmed the EBRD’s commitment to assist in these reforms. In addition, he informed that the members of the EBRD Board of Directors were scheduled to visit Armenia this fall, and added that the EBRD office in Armenia will present—in the first quarter of 2019—the five-year program of EBRD assistance to the country.