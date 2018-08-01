Trump says 'polls are fake'

US President Donald Trump declared during a rally in Florida on Tuesday night that "polls are fake" before bragging about a poll that he claims found he is the most popular Republican president since Abraham Lincoln, The Hill reported.

Trump at the campaign-style rally first accused the news media of suppressing polls that indicate positive numbers about his presidency.

"Polls are fake, just like everything else," Trump declared during the rally in Tampa, echoing his attacks on "fake news."

He said if the "fake news" did a poll, they would report only 25 percent of Americans have 401(k) accounts, though the correct number is around 44 percent.

He paused, then launched into a tirade about the poll that he says indicates his popularity as a Republican president.

"They just came out with a poll - the most popular person in the history of the Republican Party is Trump! Can you believe that?" he said.

"So I said, does that include Honest Abe Lincoln? He was pretty good, huh?" he continued.