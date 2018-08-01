News
Armenia tycoon MP’s corporation pays close to $11mn additional tax liability
Armenia tycoon MP's corporation pays close to $11mn additional tax liability
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – An inspection to check mutual relations with the state budget was commissioned at the company belonging to the family of National Assembly MP, businessman Samvel Aleksanyan, and within the framework of a criminal case which the National Security Service of Armenia is investigating. 

The inspection was conducted jointly with the State Revenue Committee, the latter informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

As a result, this corporation was required to disburse a 5.2bn dram (approx. $10,807,400) tax liability, as additional payment for the budget. 

And as of Wednesday, this additional tax liability of this company has been paid in full.
