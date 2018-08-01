Relatives of victims in Greek fires file lawsuits

Relatives of two people killed by Greece's deadliest wildfire in decades have filed a lawsuit against officials over their handling of the response to the disaster, accusing them of negligent manslaughter and criminal exposure of people to danger, among other crimes, ABC News reported.

The victims, two teachers aged 70 and 73, became trapped by the flames as they attempted to flee their homes in Neo Voutza, a seaside area neighboring the worst-affected area of Mati, northeast of the Greek capital. Their burnt bodies were found a day after the July 23 fire.

Around 90 people are believed to have died in the wildfire that decimated seaside resort areas, fanned by gale-force winds. An exact death toll remains to be confirmed as coroners work to identify victims' remains.