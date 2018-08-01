News
Wednesday
August 01
Armenian MFA reaffirms commitment to foreign policy priorities
Armenian MFA reaffirms commitment to foreign policy priorities
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is following international reaction to the ongoing processes  conditioned by building a state with a rule of law and establishment of the justice system, as well as the fight against corruption, which are the internal priorities of the government, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told ArmInfo asked to comment on the assessment of the Russian side in connection with the processes in Armenia.

“In this regard, we reaffirm that our foreign policy priorities, which are clearly defined in the government program that was adopted by the parliament, are aimed at further strengthening and deepening the Armenian-Russian allied relations, enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation within the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union. We strictly adhere to the declared direction,” Balayan said.

Lavrov: Events, taking place in Armenia, contradict statements of country's new leadership

 

 

 

 
