Zarif: US threats will not work

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said U.S. threats will not work and called Washington to respect the Iranian people as well as its international commitments.
Iran & US had 2 yrs of talks. With EU/E3+Russia+China, we produced a unique multilateral accord—the JCPOA. It’s been working. US can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table. Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians & for int'l commitments— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 31, 2018
The comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump declared readiness to meet with Iranian leadership without preconditions.