Zarif: US threats will not work
Zarif: US threats will not work
Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said U.S. threats will not work and called Washington to respect the Iranian people as well as its international commitments.

 

 

 

 

The comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump declared readiness to meet with Iranian leadership without preconditions.
