US prepares list of Turkey enterprises and individuals who may be sanctioned

US has come up with a list of enterprises and individuals to be exposed to sanctions regarding the arrests of American citizens and officers of U.S. diplomatic mission in Turkey, Bloomberg reports quoting its sources.
Although negotiations on release of American pastor Andrew Branson still continue, preparation of such a list indicates the importance US gives to taking unprecedented measures against a NATO alli.
Sanctions are parallel to those imposed on Russian government and oligarchy close to Russian president Vladimir Putin. According to US and Turkey state officials familiar with the negotiations, Washington has set up a deadline for liberating Branson otherwise threatening to impose sanctions on Ankara. After US Vice President Mike Pence announced the sanctions, Turkish lira dropped by 3%. At the end of last week the rate of Turkish lira reached the lowest rate of 4.99 per dollar.
American pastor Branson is accused of spying and supporting terrorists. He may face 35 years of imprisonment. Washington considers the accusations to be of political character and demands immediate release of Branson.