Erdogan ready to approve death penalty

US sanctions two Turkey ministers

Thieves steal Swedish royal crown

US prepares list of Turkey enterprises and individuals who may be sanctioned

Trump urges US attorney general to end Russia probe

Artsakh president receives Hayastan Fund interim director

Defense attaché: Relations between Armenian and Chinese armies develop steadily

Zarif: US threats will not work

Lavrov and Pompeo not to meet in Singapore

Armenian courts can ask ECHR to give advisory opinions

Artsakh president meets with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

Armenian MFA reaffirms commitment to foreign policy priorities

Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys appeal court decision on remanding him in custody

Dollar holds steady in Armenia

Relatives of victims in Greek fires file lawsuits

Frans Weekers: EBRD will present 5-year program of assistance to Armenia

Armenia tycoon MP’s corporation pays close to $11mn additional tax liability

Trump says 'polls are fake'

Theresa May cuts short holiday for Brexit talks with Macron

Armenia soldier injured in major road accident

38 MPs join signature campaign in defense of Armenia 2nd President

Antonov company president: Azerbaijan is interested in buying ten An-178 from Ukraine

Argument and scuffle in Yerevan, suspect is MP’s son

Armenia's agriculture ministry joins campaign on banning single-use plastic

Erdogan says US's threatening language will not benefit anyone

Armenia tank crews maintain top spot

Air France profits nosedive by €335 million due to strikes

Armenia PM awards 2 Finance Ministry and State Revenue Committee officials

Car crashes into iron gate in Armenia, one dead (PHOTOS)

Catholicos of All Armenians receives minister of labor and social affairs

Ara Babloyan: 100 year ago this day parliament of First Republic convened its first session

Close to $11mn violation exposed at company of Armenia tycoon MP’s family

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Newspaper: It is decided when Armenia snap parliamentary election will be held

Trump: Construction of wall on US border with Mexico already started

World oil prices dropping

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan: Diaspora Ministry will no longer be institution that only awards medals

Armenia PM calls for huge rally on August 17

Eight men rape pregnant goat in India

Armenia MFA extends condolences on Russia journalists’ death in Central African Republic

Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia

48 members of US Congress urge Trump to meet with Armenia PM Pashinyan

The California Courier: The Cult of Personality in Azerbaijan: Idolizing Former President Heydar Aliyev

Superintendent accused of pooping on high school track

Facebook has identified ongoing political influence campaign

Egyptian poet gets 3 years for insulting security forces

Nikol Pashinyan and Pashinyan discuss upcoming summit of Francophonie

Turkish court rejects U.S. pastor's appeal

Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles

Lavrov: Events, taking place in Armenia, contradict statements of country's new leadership

Georgia to hold presidential election on October 28

Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1

Armen Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia

India PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 million mark

Rouhani cautions EU to take action in support of nuclear seal in short time left

New IPhone 9 could support multiple SIM cards

Fish swim next to patients in flooded Indian hospital

Representatives of Austrian MFA visit Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna

Trump explains need to strengthen security measures on southern border

Armenian PM signs decree to set up commission for Francophonie summit

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Inspections to begin in Yerevan City supermarkets

Armenia PM, visiting Italy president confer on development of collaboration (PHOTOS)

Transparency International concerned over Azerbaijani lobbyists’ behavior in UK

Travelblog presents new film about Armenia

Armenia PM to RFI: If I try to alone determine my future steps, I will appear before a risk

CSTO has no information about Armenia's request to withdraw Khachaturov

Singapore tops average Internet connection speed rankings

Armenia Parliament speaker, visiting Italy president discuss cooperation

Argument between Russian soldiers in Gyumri ends with scuffle, there are injured

Khachaturov did not ask CSTO for help in relation to charges in Armenia

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

De Mistura: Meeting on Syria Constitutional Committee was useful

Armenian-Italian cultural heritage preservation center opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia President awarded with Italy’s highest medal of honor

Armenia MOD briefs OSCE diplomat on situation at border, line of contact with Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia chooses its candidate for Yerevan mayor

Armenia MFA: Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting not an end in itself

Armenian MFA: Any arms supply to Azerbaijan is problematic

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan does not permit ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive

Armenia, Italy presidents pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenia: Turkey shows no readiness to normalize relations without preconditions

MFA: Possibility of Pashinyan-Trump meeting is being discussed

Armenia MP writes petition to give up parliamentary seat

Armenia MFA: Yuri Khachaturov is still CSTO Secretary General

South, North Korea army generals hold talks

Armenia PM designates chief advisor

Armenia, Indonesia discuss tourism development

Newspaper: Armenia PM is fond of official office to be returned to President

Trump says ready to meet Iran’s Rouhani

Parents angered by religion-related questions in Istanbul Armenian schools’ exams

Trump: Washington will not lift sanctions on Moscow

German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU’s interest

29 people arrested for 'economic disruption'

Teen drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Armenians killed in Sochi fire identified

Italian President visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)