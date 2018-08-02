Inquiry sent to State Department regarding Lavrov's statement on Armenia events

The United States has consistently called on the Armenian authorities to conduct a credible, serious and independent investigation into these events, State Department said in a response to the Voice of America Armenian service commenting on the developments over the second Armenian president Robert Kocharyan several days ago.
The State Department representative also said that they continue to emphasize to the Armenian colleagues that it is important to respect the internationally recognized standards of justice.
Several days later Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that events happening in Armenia contradict the statements of the country's new leadership about the refusal to persecute their political predecessor.
Lavrov said his ministry had raised its concerns with the Armenian leadership, and he was hoping for “a constructive” response.
The Voice of America once again sent an inquiry to the State Department to clarify U.S. attitude towards the charges brought against Robert Kocharyan and the official response of the Russian side.