News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Pompeo: President Trump concluded that sanctions on Turkish ministers are appropriate action
Pompeo: President Trump concluded that sanctions on Turkish ministers are appropriate action
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump considers the sanctions imposed on the Turkish ministers to be justified. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed such a view.

“Turkish government refused to release [American] Pastor Brunson after numerous conversations between President Trump and President Erdogan, and my conversations with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu,” Pompeo said in a statement. “President Trump concluded that these sanctions are the appropriate action.”

The Trump administration on Wednesday levied sanctions against Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had stated, “We’ve seen no evidence that Pastor Brunson has done anything wrong, and we believe he is a victim of unfair and unjust detention by the government of Turkey.”

The indictment against Brunson accuses him of espionage and assisting terrorists. He faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years if he is convicted on both counts at the end of his ongoing trial in Turkey.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news