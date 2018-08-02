News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia first deputy PM on Lavrov statement
Newspaper: Armenia first deputy PM on Lavrov statement
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan does not see any danger from the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Aravot (Morning) newspaper.

“My assessment [of this statement] literally coincides with the [respective] formulation by the [Armenian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Mirzoyan told Aravot.am. “I have nothing to add.”

“[The current] events in Armenia contradict the announcements of the country’s new leadership that their predecessors will not be subjected to political persecution,” Lavrov had stated after Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan was arrested, charges were brought against Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and Armenia’s former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan—and within the framework of the criminal case into the events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008.

When Aravot.am asked the deputy PM whether such statement by Russia would jeopardize Armenian-Russian relations, and whether this statement was a meddling in the policy of Armenia’s authorities, Mirzoyan simply responded, “No.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Markedonov: Armenia leaders should learn how to combine language of revolution and pragmatism
Moscow turned a blind eye to a lot of things…
Armenian MFA reaffirms commitment to foreign policy priorities
They are clearly defined in the government program...
 Armenian PM meets his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg
The sides also discussed the Armenian-Russian strategic relations...
 Armenian, Russian FMs discuss cooperation in integration unions over phone
The phone conversation was held by the initiative of the Russian side...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We hope Russia has done nothing against us
There was no geopolitical agenda and context in our revolution…
 Pashinyan: Russian military base is very important part of Armenia security system
As per the PM, the existence of this military base corresponds to national interests of the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news