Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: 2nd President defense team’s manipulations are incomprehensible
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The prosecutor resolves the matter of commuting a preventive measure.  Sasun Khachatryan, Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, told the aforesaid to reporters, prior to Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. He noted this commenting on the fact that over 40 MPs on Wednesday signed under a pledge to commute the court decision on remanding second President Robert Kocharyan in custody.

When asked whether some other former top officials also will be questioned along the lines of the criminal case into the events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, he responded as follows, in particular: “If any official can report any significant information about the circumstances subject to be disclosed under the criminal case, he will be questioned.”

And to the remark that Kocharyan’s attorneys have noted that a political persecution was being carried out against their client, the SIS chief said: “The decision on the indictment is so clear, simple and well-grounded that the manipulations, which representatives of the defense are attempting to do, are even incomprehensible, sometimes even comical to me. 

“Robert Kocharyan is charged with forcibly breaching the constitutional order. The army’s involvement [in the abovementioned events] was the basis for filing such a charge. Army’s involvement in political processes is prohibited [in Armenia]. (…). Involvement of the armed forces would have been permissible only if a military situation had been declared [in the country].”
