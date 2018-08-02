Armenia official on Lavrov statement’s assessments: Ex-ruling party doesn’t objectively assess situation

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s position on the recent declaration by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov literally coincides with the respective statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, and he has nothing to add to it.

Mirzoyan on Thursday told about the aforementioned to reporters.

Reflecting on the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) members’ assessment that Lavrov’s declaration is an alarm and it foretells perilous developments, the first deputy PM noted as follows: “The Republicans’ assessment of the situation differs from the objective assessment of the situation; it’s proven.”

The Russian FM had stated that the events currently unrolling in Armenia contradict the announcements by the country’s new leadership that it will not carry out political persecutions against its predecessors.

Tigran Balayan, spokesperson of the MFA of Armenia, on Wednesday commented on this announcement by Lavrov.

Armenia is following international reaction to the ongoing processes conditioned by building a state with a rule of law and establishment of the justice system, as well as the fight against corruption, which are the internal priorities of the government, Balayan said with respect to the assessment of the Russian side in connection with the ongoing processes in Armenia.

“In this regard, we reaffirm that our foreign policy priorities, which are clearly defined in the government program that was adopted by the parliament, are aimed at further strengthening and deepening Armenian-Russian allied relations, enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation within the CSTO and the Eurasian Economic Union,” Balayan added, in particular. “We strictly adhere to the declared direction.”