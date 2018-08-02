Armenia Special Investigation Service Chief on Lavrov statement: There is no political persecution

Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia is not the official who shall comment on the words by the foreign minister of another country.

SIS Chief Sasun Khachatryan told the above-said to reporters, prior to Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government. He stated this when asked about whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement could have a bearing on the ongoing investigation along the lines of the criminal case that has been filed against second President Robert Kocharyan.

“I will say, in my part, that there can be no word about a political persecution,” he noted. “This process is within legal procedures.”

The Russian FM had stated that the events currently unrolling in Armenia contradict the announcements by the country’s new leadership that it will not carry out political persecutions against its predecessors.