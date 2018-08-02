2nd petition sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service regarding indicted CSTO chief’s returning to duty

The second petition, in connection with Yuri Khachaturov’s returning to his work at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), was submitted Thursday to the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

Khachaturov’s attorney, Mihran Poghosyan, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We had submitted the first petition on Monday, and asked that Yuri Khachaturov wishes to return to carrying out his work duties [at the CSTO], as of [Tuesday,] July 31,” the legal defender said. “But since the petition wasn’t decided on, we submitted the second petition.”

Poghosyan noted that the law does not prohibit a person from leaving the country if a bail is set for him.

The attorney said they had assured that they were ready to immediately come if the investigative agency summons them.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.