News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
2nd petition sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service regarding indicted CSTO chief’s returning to duty
2nd petition sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service regarding indicted CSTO chief’s returning to duty
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The second petition, in connection with Yuri Khachaturov’s returning to his work at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), was submitted Thursday to the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

Khachaturov’s attorney, Mihran Poghosyan, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We had submitted the first petition on Monday, and asked that Yuri Khachaturov wishes to return to carrying out his work duties [at the CSTO], as of [Tuesday,] July 31,” the legal defender said. “But since the petition wasn’t decided on, we submitted the second petition.”

Poghosyan noted that the law does not prohibit a person from leaving the country if a bail is set for him.

The attorney said they had assured that they were ready to immediately come if the investigative agency summons them.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Markedonov: Armenia leaders should learn how to combine language of revolution and pragmatism
Moscow turned a blind eye to a lot of things…
Armenia investigation service to check if indicted ex-defense minister is Russia citizen
“According to our information, Mikayel Harutyunyan is only an RA citizen,” said the service chief…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service Chief on Lavrov statement: There is no political persecution
Khachatryan was asked whether the Russian FM’s recent declaration could have a bearing on the investigation along the lines of the criminal case that has been filed against second President Robert Kocharyan…
 Deputy PM: Armenia needs political party based on values of Civil Contract party
Mirzoyan said that kind of political forces will shoulder responsibility for all changes...
 Armenia official on Lavrov statement’s assessments: Ex-ruling party doesn’t objectively assess situation
The first deputy PM’s position on this declaration literally coincides with the respective statement made by the Armenian MFA…
 Armenian MFA reaffirms commitment to foreign policy priorities
They are clearly defined in the government program...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news