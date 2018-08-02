Markedonov: Armenia leaders should learn how to combine language of revolution and pragmatism

YEREVAN. – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement resonated because Russian officials did not give harsh assessments after the change of power in Armenia, but reacted calmly and declared their readiness to work, Russian political scientist Sergey Markedonov said.

According to him, Russian Minister’s statement is not connected with specific personalities.

"Moscow does not care about personal destiny, but how Armenia's internal and foreign policy will be formed. What worries Moscow is that the new government is trying to break the continuity by revolutionary means, and this is dangerous,” he said.

In the context of the Armenian political scientist Stepan Grigoryan’s statement on former authorities’ “groveling before Russia”, Markedonov noted that the Armenian authorities repeatedly criticized the CSTO for a passive reaction in connection with the Karabakh conflict, and there were also tensions on the matters of EU and the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to him, Moscow turned a blind eye to a lot of things, believing that the process of changing power would be smooth, however, there is some disappointment now in this regard.

Commenting on the situation over March 1, 2008 tragic events in Yerevan (on the case of second President Robert Kocharyan’s arrest - ed.), Markedonov noted that Lavrov's statement did not refer to these events at all.

“It is troubling and raises questions that steps are not calculated in euphoria. Everyone is sure that the authorities’ popularity will be the same as today, but the government is temporary”, he said referring to the elections.

“By laying down a tight confrontational scenario, the authorities are creating problems for the future. Despite reaction of external players, this will not allow create an internal stability”, he said, adding that Armenia should learn how to combine the language of the revolution with pragmatism.