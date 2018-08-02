Armenia investigation service: Bail set for indicted CSTO chief is no ban on leaving country

The preventive measure which has been selected for CSTO Secretary Yuri Khachaturov, who is accused of breaching the constitutional order, is not an obstacle before leaving the country.

Marina Ohanjanyan, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She noted that the agency conducting the respective proceedings has informed Khachaturov about this.

To the verifying question as to whether this means that the incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General may return to his duties as such, the SIS representative noted that what was said attested to this.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.