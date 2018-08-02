Armenia Premier: One of key issues in our reality is existence of parallel realities

One of the key issues in our reality is the existence of parallel realities.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforementioned at the end of Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.
In his words, on the one hand, there is the Constitution, under which relations should be normalized in this or that way; but, on the other hand, there is the reality where relations are normalized in a completely different way.
“Our task is to synchronize those two realities; and we are now engaged in that work,” Pashinyan added. “Now, after assuming the post of Prime Minister, I see that we [Armenia] have parallel realities in the administration domain too.”