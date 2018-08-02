OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the OSCE Mission on Thursday conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the northeastern direction of Hadrut Region of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.