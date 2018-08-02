News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the OSCE Mission on Thursday conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the northeastern direction of Hadrut Region of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh president meets with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the line of contact...
 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
On August 2, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Armenia MOD briefs OSCE diplomat on situation at border, line of contact with Azerbaijan
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received the personal representative of the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan refuses to conduct OSCE monitoring in Nakhichevan direction
Yerevan has petitioned to the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, with a request for holding such monitoring also in the direction of Nakhichevan…
 Andrzej Kasprzyk: Some details remain to be agreed upon in connection with expansion of my office
Any such violations should be avoided...
 Armenia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs offer to hold Armenia-Azerbaijan FM’s meeting
”If the terms and venue of the meeting are agreed upon…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news