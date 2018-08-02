US Senate approves sanction waiver for countries buying Russian arms

The US Senate approved a bill allowing the president lift sanctions against countries that are buying weapons from Russia, RFE/RL reported.
According to the source, 87 votes support the bill, which will be sent to the White House for the president's signature.
Last month, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis asked the Congress to release some countries from punishment adding that the bill will help countries like India trying “to pull away from the Russian orbit” and deepening ties with the US.
According to the current legislation, any country that buys weapons from sanctioned Russian enterprises, also risks to be sanctioned by the US.