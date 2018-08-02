News
2 cars crash in Yerevan, children among the hospitalized (PHOTOS)
2 cars crash in Yerevan, children among the hospitalized (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Two children were among those hospitalized after a road accident Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a report, at 7:34pm, informing that an accident had occurred at an intersection in Yerevan, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad as well as a physician on duty from the Disaster Medicine Center were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that two vehicles had collided.

One of these vehicles’ passengers—a 27-year-old woman, a 4-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl—were hospitalized. 

The little boy and girl received appropriate medical assistance and were discharged from hospital.

The woman was transferred to another hospital where she was administered corresponding medical assistance, and then she also was checked out of hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
