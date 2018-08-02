Turkey promises to immediately respond to US sanctions

Turkey has promised to immediately respond to the sanctions imposed on Turkish Justice and Interior Minister, the Hurriyet Daily News reported.
“We strongly protest the sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury Department,” read the written statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on August 1.
Although the statement does not specify what sanctions Turkey will retaliate, but it’s expected to impose similar sanctions on Attorney General and Secretary of Interior of the U.S. administration.
According to the statement, sanctions imposed on Turkish officials cannot be related with either state credibility or justice, while the decision will deliver major damages on constructive efforts for the resolution of bilateral issues.
“We call the U.S. to reverse this erroneous decision,” the statement added.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that the US sanctions will not be left unanswered.
“We will not be able to resolve our problems unless the US administration realizes that it cannot reach its unlawful demands through this method,” he said.