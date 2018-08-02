NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.08.2018

Member of the National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction and chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on European Integration, Naira Zohrabyan, will head the Prosperous Armenia Party list in the Yerevan Council of Elders’ election.

Political commentator and TV broadcaster Petros Ghazaryan will be second on the said PAP list.

Two parties of the Yelq bloc will form new political alliance to participate in the Yerevan municipal elections.

Bright Armenia and Republic parties – which were members of Yelq bloc – will participate in the elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders as a part of new alliance.

The list of the new alliance will be headed by Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan.

The preventive measure which has been selected for CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, who is accused of breaching the constitutional order, is not an obstacle before leaving the country, Armenia’s Special Investigation Service spokesperson said.

Asked whether this means that the incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General may return to his duties as such, Marina Ohanjanyan noted that what was said attested to this.

The Russian border guards at the Gyumri border guard detachment division detained a Turkish citizen who was attempting to overcome engineering and technical means on the Turkish-Armenian border.

The border trespasser was carrying a mobile phone, in which there were photos and files of engineering structures and barriers that are located on the national border. He was handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies.

A 36-year-old Russia man has been charged with the murder of an Armenian citizen in the resort town of Anapa, in the south of Russia.

The tourist who was drunk approached a 43-year-old Armenia man who was working in a café. The conversation ended in a scuffle, the guest took a knife and stabbed the café worker, the latter died immediately.

The United States imposed sanctions against two Turkish ministers.

U.S. sanctioned Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Wednesday over the country’s imprisonment of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

U.S. Senate also approved a ban on the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey.