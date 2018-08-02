News
Attorney asks SIS to allow CSTO’s Khachaturov to leave for Moscow
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The attorney of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, prosecuted over the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, has submitted a request to the Special Investigative Service (SIS) to allow his client to leave for Moscow.

The attorney of the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Khachaturov Mihran Pogosyan noted that they  received an official statement of the investigative service that his client can leave the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
