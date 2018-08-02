White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump received a new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Wednesday following up on their Singapore summit, the White House reported.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the correspondence is "aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore" and "advancing the commitments made" in the leaders' joint statement there.
Trump tweeted about the letter late on Thursday.
"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon!" Trump tweeted.