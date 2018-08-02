Iran’s Zarif says no plan to meet Pompeo

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he has no plan to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore, where a ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is being held, Tasnim News Agency reported.
Dismissing speculation about a meeting with Pompeo, Zarif said Iranian and American officials had a lot of meetings in the course of nuclear talks for more than two years that led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), noting that the incumbent US administration does not honor its commitments.
“Meeting for (another) meeting does not make sense, and Americans should prove that the meetings will result in an agreement and that those agreements are honored,” he added.
Pointing to his meetings with foreign authorities on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Singapore, Zarif said all officials have stressed the need to maintain the JCPOA and expand ties with Iran.