China says US tariff threat will hurt US businesses and consumers

Gevorg Hayrapetyan appointed as head of Agency for Protection of Personal Data of Ministry of Justice

Iran’s Zarif says no plan to meet Pompeo

Nikol Pashinyan receives Regional Head of Representation of the International Finance Corporation in Armenia

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 2.08.2018

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

Armenian deputy PM receives UK Ambassador

Attorney asks SIS to allow CSTO’s Khachaturov to leave for Moscow

Nikol Pashinyan appoints deputy head of Special Investigative Service

Turkey promises to immediately respond to US sanctions

Hemingway’s story to be published for first time

Emerging Markets: US sanctions hit Turkey

Two parties of Yelq bloc form new alliance for Yerevan mayoral elections

Dollar strengthens in Armenia

2 cars crash in Yerevan, children among the hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Russian Defense Ministry: ISIS last stronghold damaged in southwest Syria

European integration parliament committee chief to head Prosperous Armenia Party list in Yerevan municipal election

Armenia Premier: One of key issues in our reality is existence of parallel realities

Armenia citizen killed in Russian town

Armenia investigation service: Bail set for indicted CSTO chief is no ban on leaving country

US Senate approves sanction waiver for countries buying Russian arms

Armenia PM: We must take dramatic measures to promote light industry development

Armenia's Special Investigation Service head comments on question about his ties to Soros Foundation

Markedonov: Armenia leaders should learn how to combine language of revolution and pragmatism

OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Armenia investigation service to check if indicted ex-defense minister is Russia citizen

2nd petition sent to Armenia Special Investigation Service regarding indicted CSTO chief’s returning to duty

US Senate bans F-35s sales to Turkey

Armenia Special Investigation Service Chief on Lavrov statement: There is no political persecution

Armenia First Deputy PM vows foreign investments

Deputy PM: Armenia needs political party based on values of Civil Contract party

Armenia official on Lavrov statement’s assessments: Ex-ruling party doesn’t objectively assess situation

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: 2nd President defense team’s manipulations are incomprehensible

Trump looks forward to seeing Kim Jong Un again

Russian border guards in Armenia apprehend Turkey spy (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia first deputy PM on Lavrov statement

Fatal hit-and-run in Armenia’s Abovyan

Pompeo: President Trump concluded that sanctions on Turkish ministers are appropriate action

Inquiry sent to State Department regarding Lavrov's statement on Armenia events

Erdogan ready to approve death penalty

US sanctions two Turkey ministers

Thieves steal Swedish royal crown

US prepares list of Turkey enterprises and individuals who may be sanctioned

Trump urges US attorney general to end Russia probe

Artsakh president receives Hayastan Fund interim director

Defense attaché: Relations between Armenian and Chinese armies develop steadily

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 1.08.2018

Zarif: US threats will not work

Lavrov and Pompeo not to meet in Singapore

Armenian courts can ask ECHR to give advisory opinions

Artsakh president meets with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

Armenian MFA reaffirms commitment to foreign policy priorities

Armenia 2nd President’s attorneys appeal court decision on remanding him in custody

Dollar holds steady in Armenia

Relatives of victims in Greek fires file lawsuits

Frans Weekers: EBRD will present 5-year program of assistance to Armenia

Armenia tycoon MP’s corporation pays close to $11mn additional tax liability

Trump says 'polls are fake'

Theresa May cuts short holiday for Brexit talks with Macron

Armenia soldier injured in major road accident

38 MPs join signature campaign in defense of Armenia 2nd President

Antonov company president: Azerbaijan is interested in buying ten An-178 from Ukraine

Argument and scuffle in Yerevan, suspect is MP’s son

Armenia's agriculture ministry joins campaign on banning single-use plastic

Erdogan says US's threatening language will not benefit anyone

Armenia tank crews maintain top spot

Air France profits nosedive by €335 million due to strikes

Armenia PM awards 2 Finance Ministry and State Revenue Committee officials

Car crashes into iron gate in Armenia, one dead (PHOTOS)

Catholicos of All Armenians receives minister of labor and social affairs

Ara Babloyan: 100 year ago this day parliament of First Republic convened its first session

Close to $11mn violation exposed at company of Armenia tycoon MP’s family

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Newspaper: It is decided when Armenia snap parliamentary election will be held

Trump: Construction of wall on US border with Mexico already started

World oil prices dropping

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan: Diaspora Ministry will no longer be institution that only awards medals

Armenia PM calls for huge rally on August 17

Eight men rape pregnant goat in India

Armenia MFA extends condolences on Russia journalists’ death in Central African Republic

Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia

48 members of US Congress urge Trump to meet with Armenia PM Pashinyan

The California Courier: The Cult of Personality in Azerbaijan: Idolizing Former President Heydar Aliyev

Superintendent accused of pooping on high school track

Facebook has identified ongoing political influence campaign

Egyptian poet gets 3 years for insulting security forces

Nikol Pashinyan and Pashinyan discuss upcoming summit of Francophonie

Turkish court rejects U.S. pastor's appeal

Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles

Lavrov: Events, taking place in Armenia, contradict statements of country's new leadership

Georgia to hold presidential election on October 28

Lawyers of Robert Kocharyan to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1

Armen Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia

India PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 1 million mark

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 31.07.2018

Rouhani cautions EU to take action in support of nuclear seal in short time left

New IPhone 9 could support multiple SIM cards

Fish swim next to patients in flooded Indian hospital

Representatives of Austrian MFA visit Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna

Trump explains need to strengthen security measures on southern border