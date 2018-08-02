Armenian and UAE FMs exchange letters on 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan exchanged letters on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, the press service of the ministry reported.
In his message, the Armenian Foreign Minister notes with satisfaction that over the past two decades Armenia and the United Arab Emirates have established intergovernmental relations based on mutual respect and trust and expresses conviction that joint efforts can deepen the Armenian-UAE agenda with many new, and practical initiatives for the benefit of two friendly nations.
The UAE Foreign Minister notes that there is a strong friendship between the people of both countries in all spheres and expresses hope that the friendly ties between Armenia and the UAE will be strengthened and will develop for the sake of common good.