Armenian Prime Minister and Indian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Indian Ambassador Yogeshwar Sangwan.
Pashinyan noted the importance of continued development of relations between the two countries, stressing that the Armenian government is interested in expanding and deepening cooperation in various fields.
He noted the need to stimulate trade and economic ties.
In his turn, the Indian Ambassador noted that the relations between the two countries have a great development potential. He assured that he would do his best to give new impetus to multilateral cooperation. The sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of economy, information technologies, education, culture and health.