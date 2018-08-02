US State Department cheers Facebook ban on 'inauthentic' pages

The US State Department applauded Facebook's decision to remove pages "orchestrated from abroad, that foment division and violence inside the United States," according to a Wednesday statement, Sputnik reported.
Anti-fascist organizers in Charlottesville, Virginia and local activists in Washington, DC have slammed the ban as "blatant, blanket censorship."
"We applaud Facebook’s decision to expunge accounts, orchestrated from abroad, that foment division and violence inside the United States," the State Department said, falling shy of fingering Russia as the perpetrator behind the most recent ban, which included 32 pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. "These efforts are part of a broader external campaign aimed at weakening America and threatening our way of life by pitting citizens against each other and sowing discord in general."