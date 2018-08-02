News
Armenian Defense Minister and Russian Deputy Defense Minister discuss cooperation
Armenian Defense Minister and Russian Deputy Defense Minister discuss cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin arrived in Armenia to participate in the solemn closing ceremony of the Warrior of the Commonwealth contest within the framework of the International Military Games-2018, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

Fomin was received by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan. In the course of the meeting, the importance of deepening the political, military and allied relations between the two countries was noted. The sides discussed the current issues of military-political cooperation and priority programs. The interlocutors touched upon the activities of the Russian military base in Gyumri.

Tonoyan informed Fomin about the situation on the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. An exchange of views took place around regional and international issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
