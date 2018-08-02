News
Friday
August 03
White House: No second meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un is currently planned
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the two continue to discuss Pyongyang’s commitment at a recent Singapore summit to rid itself of nuclear weapons, but no second meeting is currently planned, the White House said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

“He did receive a letter,” White House spokeswoman Sarah  Sanders told a White House briefing. “There is not a second meeting that is currently locked in or finalized. (We’re) certainly open to that discussion, but there isn’t a meeting planned.”
