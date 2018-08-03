News
Newspaper: CSTO chief’s former staff member joins Armenia new ruling party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – While the new authorities of Armenia have brought charges against Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov—within the framework of the criminal case into the events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—the members of his entourage are joining the Civil Contract (CC) Party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“In particular, Mikayel Arushanyan, Chief of NSC [(National Security Council)] Staff during Khachaturov’s days, has become a member in the CC. He has become a member in the CC with friends Arman Nersisyan and Armen Dallakyan, they have opened a CC office in Nork-Marash community [of capital city Yerevan], [and] they are going to head it.

“In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, Mikayel Arushanyan noted that he worked with Khachaturov for 9 years, and did not deny that he joined the CC,” wrote Zhoghovurd.
