Trump says he managed to normalize relations with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that he managed to normalize relations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Trump noted this during his rally in the state of Pennsylvania on Thursday night, reported The Hill.
“In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with Putin, we discussed everything,” Trump said during the rally. He added that they really had made good relations.
Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month in Finland.
An commenting on the reactions in the US over this summit, Trump noted that, “They wanted to see a boxing match [with Putin].”