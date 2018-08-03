News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
MFA hosts public debates on Armenia 3rd periodic report on UN covenant implementation
MFA hosts public debates on Armenia 3rd periodic report on UN covenant implementation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Public debates on Armenia’s third periodic report regarding the country’s implementation of the provisions of the United Nations’ International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights were held Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In his opening remarks at the event, Vahram Kazhoyan, head of the MFA International Organizations Department, underscored the presentation of this report.

For her part, Karine Sujayan, head of the Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Division at the aforesaid MFA department, stressed that the reporting period was from 2010 to 2017.

The speakers highlighted collaboration with civil society.

An lively discussion took place with respect to the articles on this report.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
António Guterres: UN faces financial crisis
at the end of June this year, there was a shortage of $ 139 million…
 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework
We are very excited and happy to be able to make use of this opportunity...
 Armenia FM: UN always supports Karabakh conflict’s pacific resolution within Minsk Group framework
Mnatsakanyan spoke about the results of the Armenian delegation’s recent visit to the US…
 Strikes on Syria jet are defense of sovereignty, Israel envoy to UN says
Israel launched two Patriot missiles toward an Israeli jet…
 US envoy to UN: Russia never will be friend of US
“We don’t trust Russia. We don’t trust Putin…
 Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN
The deputy defense minister is on a working visit to New York City…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news