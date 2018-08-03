MFA hosts public debates on Armenia 3rd periodic report on UN covenant implementation

Public debates on Armenia’s third periodic report regarding the country’s implementation of the provisions of the United Nations’ International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights were held Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In his opening remarks at the event, Vahram Kazhoyan, head of the MFA International Organizations Department, underscored the presentation of this report.

For her part, Karine Sujayan, head of the Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Division at the aforesaid MFA department, stressed that the reporting period was from 2010 to 2017.

The speakers highlighted collaboration with civil society.

An lively discussion took place with respect to the articles on this report.