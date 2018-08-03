Russian and Turkish FMs hold talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and the international agenda on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry press service reported.
According to the source, the sides discuss the development of bilateral relations and international agenda.
On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in the ASEAN- Russia plenary session, including the 8th foreign ministers’ meeting of the countries participating in the East Asian Summit and the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.
ASEAN is a regional broad-based intergovernmental organization that unites ten countries of Southeast Asia.