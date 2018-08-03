News
Defense Minister: Agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia being implemented
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia are being implemented, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters.

A day earlier Russia’s Kommersant newspaper quoting unnamed sources said that further supplies of Russian weapons to Armenia are under question. The reports were dismissed by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Commenting on the newspaper’s reports the minister said that information he aquires indicates that the relevant interstate agreements are being implemented.

“According to our information, the weapons ordered by us are in the process of production. The loan is also in the process,” the minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
