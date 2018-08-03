News
Russia house fire death toll reaches 10, some casualties are Armenian
Russia house fire death toll reaches 10, some casualties are Armenian
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The death toll has increased in the fire that broke out in a house in Sochi, Russia, according to a statement by the Russian Investigative Committee.

Within the framework of the respective criminal case investigation, the Russian investigative bodies have charged a man—who had carried out illegal construction—with providing improper-quality services.

Fire had started Monday in a building in Sochi, and, subsequently, it had spread onto a neighboring structure. It was found out, however, that these structures were built without a respective permit. 

It was originally thought that the number of casualties in this fire was eight; but then two more bodies were found.

The death toll in this fire now stands at ten, including several Armenians and one child.

The investigation is still in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
