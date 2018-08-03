Russia house fire death toll reaches 10, some casualties are Armenian

The death toll has increased in the fire that broke out in a house in Sochi, Russia, according to a statement by the Russian Investigative Committee.

Within the framework of the respective criminal case investigation, the Russian investigative bodies have charged a man—who had carried out illegal construction—with providing improper-quality services.

Fire had started Monday in a building in Sochi, and, subsequently, it had spread onto a neighboring structure. It was found out, however, that these structures were built without a respective permit.

It was originally thought that the number of casualties in this fire was eight; but then two more bodies were found.

The death toll in this fire now stands at ten, including several Armenians and one child.

The investigation is still in progress.