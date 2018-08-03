Armenia MOD: There is collaborative and partnership climate with Russia

There is a collaborative and partnership climate with the Russian side. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan on Friday told this to reporters.
When asked whether pressure from the Russian side was observed toward the Armenian side, and to the effect that the $100mn Russian loan agreement—in order for Armenia to purchase weapons—may be halted or frozen, Tonoyan responded as follows, in particular: “There is no such thing. There is a collaborative and partnership climate which hasn’t changed, doesn’t change, for dozens of years already.”