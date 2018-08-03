News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: There is collaborative and partnership climate with Russia
Armenia MOD: There is collaborative and partnership climate with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


There is a collaborative and partnership climate with the Russian side. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan on Friday told this to reporters.

When asked whether pressure from the Russian side was observed toward the Armenian side, and to the effect that the $100mn Russian loan agreement—in order for Armenia to purchase weapons—may be halted or frozen, Tonoyan responded as follows, in particular: “There is no such thing. There is a collaborative and partnership climate which hasn’t changed, doesn’t change, for dozens of years already.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador Kopirkin: Armenia is key strategic partner for Russia
The National Security Service director received the Russian diplomat…
 Russia MFA: Lavrov-Mnatsakanyan meeting not foreseen
[But] we always communicate with [our] partners, on a variety of matters…
 Defense Minister: Agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia being implemented
“According to our information, the weapons ordered by us are in the process of production...
 MOD: Armenia may petition to Russia for new military loan
The defense minister, however, did not say the approximate amount of this loan…
 Russian deputy defense minister comments on arms supplies to Armenia
“Everything is working”....
 Foreign Minister: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening of CSTO
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news