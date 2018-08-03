MOD: Armenia should continue CSTO chairmanship until end of term

Armenia should continue its Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) presidency until the end of the term. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Friday told this to reporters.

When asked whether or not Russia had voiced recently indicted CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov’s matter at the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Tonoyan responded, “In no way, with the Ministry of Defense.”

And to the question as to whether Armenia had a candidate to replace Khachaturov as the CSTO chief, the defense minister responded as follows: “This matter hasn’t been discussed yet with me. But I believe that the Republic of Armenia has a term; and I believe that Armenia should continue its presidency, and the office of CSTO Secretary General.”

The minister added that even though the decision with respect to the CSTO chief will be a collegial decision, they have not yet addressed this matter.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

Armenia has petitioned to the other fellow CSTO member countries to launch a process of changing the secretary general of this organization. Incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov had assumed this office in May 2017. The term of Armenia’s chairmanship in this organization runs until January 2020.