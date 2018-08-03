News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
MOD: Armenia should continue CSTO chairmanship until end of term
MOD: Armenia should continue CSTO chairmanship until end of term
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia should continue its Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) presidency until the end of the term. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Friday told this to reporters.

When asked whether or not Russia had voiced recently indicted CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov’s matter at the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Tonoyan responded, “In no way, with the Ministry of Defense.”

And to the question as to whether Armenia had a candidate to replace Khachaturov as the CSTO chief, the defense minister responded as follows: “This matter hasn’t been discussed yet with me. But I believe that the Republic of Armenia has a term; and I believe that Armenia should continue its presidency, and the office of CSTO Secretary General.”

The minister added that even though the decision with respect to the CSTO chief will be a collegial decision, they have not yet addressed this matter.

As reported earlier, a charge has been brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, and incumbent Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General and Armenia’s former Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Khachaturov, within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared. And on July 27, Khachaturov was released on bail, whereas Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

Armenia has petitioned to the other fellow CSTO member countries to launch a process of changing the secretary general of this organization. Incumbent CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov had assumed this office in May 2017. The term of Armenia’s chairmanship in this organization runs until January 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Russian deputy defense minister comments on charges against CSTO chief
Colonel General Fomin was asked by reporters to comment on the situation over Khachaturov...
 CSTO has no information about Armenia's request to withdraw Khachaturov
The procedure for coordination with all CSTO member states will have to be conducted…
Khachaturov did not ask CSTO for help in relation to charges in Armenia
Semerikov said he had contacts with Khachaturov on professional matters only...
 Armenia MFA: Yuri Khachaturov is still CSTO Secretary General
He will remain Secretary General until the decision to replace him is made...
 Russia MFA comments on situation regarding Armenian chief of CSTO
The Armenian side shall formally launch the recall of its citizen from the office of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 Moscow does not consider Yerevan statement on CSTO chief’s replacement to be professional, source says
Such announcements are even more surprising, since the changes in Armenia have not reflected on the staff of the foreign ministry…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news