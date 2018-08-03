Hunchakian party to participate in elections to Yerevan City Council of Elders

The Hunchakian Social-Democratic Party will participate in the early elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan, the party said in a statement.

According to the statement, the party has decided to participate in the upcoming elections because the right of the Armenian citizen to elect and be elected has been restored, and the possibility of ideological competition has been created.

"The party's board starts negotiations with political forces”, the statement said adding that the party also considers the possibility of participating in the elections with its own candidate.

As reported earlier, Civil Contract party will take part in the upcoming elections. Their candidate is comedian Hayk Marutyan, while Naira Zohrabyan will be candidate from Prosperous Armenia and Ararat Zurabyan will top the list of the Armenian Pan-National Movement.

Bright Armenia and Republic parties also intend to participate in the elections. Their candidate is the current Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan.