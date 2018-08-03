Migration crisis to become threat to European democracy

The migration crisis could turn into a threat to European democracy, said European Commissioner for Migration, Internal Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.

“We need to remember that at first, the situation caught Europe off guard, as it lacked the tools or the knowledge to manage it,” El Pais report quoting European Commissioner. (

According to him, the current scenario has nothing to do with what we had three and a half years ago.

“Europe is much better prepared. But if we don’t keep moving along the same line, then the future of the EU will be at risk, because the migration issue has a direct impact on principles and values."

The European Commissioner also announced plans to mobilize a further €55 million to help the coast guards in Morocco and Tunisia.