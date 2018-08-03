News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Migration crisis to become threat to European democracy
Migration crisis to become threat to European democracy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The migration crisis could turn into a threat to European democracy, said European Commissioner for Migration, Internal Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos.

“We need to remember that at first, the situation caught Europe off guard, as it lacked the tools or the knowledge to manage it,” El Pais report quoting  European Commissioner. (

According to him, the current scenario has nothing to do with what we had three and a half years ago.

“Europe is much better prepared. But if we don’t keep moving along the same line, then the future of the EU will be at risk, because the migration issue has a direct impact on principles and values."

According to him, Europe is better prepared to address the problems of refugees than in 2015. The authorities should continue to follow the same direction, otherwise migration directly affects the principles and values of the EU.

The European Commissioner also announced plans to mobilize a further €55 million to help the coast guards in Morocco and Tunisia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Theresa May cuts short holiday for Brexit talks with Macron
German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU’s interest
The EU could open membership talks with Albania and Macedonia next year...
 Armenian President hopes that Italy will soon ratify Armenia-EU agreement
This is also an area where there is a great potential for deepening the Armenian-Italian relations...
 EU supports State Department declaration on Crimea
The US Declaration on the Crimea illustrates a consistent, strong and principled position…
 German FM: America, Europe are not opponents
“We are partners and allies with common values and interests…
 Trump: EU and US love each other!
“Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news