Zarif: US addiction to sanctions knows no bounds
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif commented on US sanctions against Turkish ministers.

“US’ unlawful sanctions against two Turkish ministers - from an allied country - illustrates not just US administration's policy of pressure and extortion in lieu of statecraft, but that its addiction to sanctions knows no bounds,” Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted.

As reported earlier, the U.S. authorities imposed sanctions against Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül.

Washington accused them of involvement in the arrest of U.S. Christian pastor Andrew Brunson.
