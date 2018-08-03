News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian PM’s wife talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity: "Karen is alive and feels good"
Armenian PM’s wife talks to mother of Karen Ghazaryan who is in Azerbaijani captivity: "Karen is alive and feels good"
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's wife, Anna Hakobyan talked to mother of Karen Ghazaryan, who is currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, and provided information about her son.

“I am happy to announce that today I talked to the mother of Karen Ghazaryan, who is in Azerbaijani captivity, and I conveyed to her a very important and awaited information I have received from the head of the International Committee of Red Cross delegation to Armenia. Yesterday, the ICRC representatives visited captive Karen Ghazaryan, he was alive and felt good. Karen received his mother’s letter. Karen said everything is good with him”, Anna Hakobyan said on Facebook.

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured.

Azerbaijan, however, had attempted to present this as “the prevention of a reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border.” The incident allegedly had occurred in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.

But the Armenian Defense Ministry formally declared that Ghazaryan was not serving and had never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Red Cross representatives visit Armenian in Azerbaijan captivity
According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detainees…
 Armenia Defense Minister: It is relatively calm in Nakhchivan direction
“We react to all problems very quickly …
Azerbaijan president punishes APA for unnecessary “enthusiasm”
As per the news agency, Aliyev had said, “We will bring Armenia to its knees”…
 OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense…
 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring of ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
On August 2, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Armenia MOD briefs OSCE diplomat on situation at border, line of contact with Azerbaijan
Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received the personal representative of the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news