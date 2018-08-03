News
Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.28/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.12 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 557.13 (down by AMD 1.64), that of one British pound totaled AMD 626.15 (down by AMD 3.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.58 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 239.07, AMD 18,807.28 and AMD 12,734.7, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
