NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.08.2018

Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin dismissed media reports alleging that further supplies of Russian weapons to Armenia are under question.

Colonel General Alexander Fomin said: “It is inaccurate information. I am not confirming this”. As to the loan on arms supplies, he said: “Everything is working”.

Commenting on charges brought against CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Russian official said: “Armenia is implementing justice”.

Fomin is on a visit in Armenia and held meetings with Armenian officials.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives in Baku have visited Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan since July 15.

“ICRC representatives in Baku visited all Armenians detained in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in July and August, including the last arrested [Ghazaryan],” informed Gohar Ter-Hakobyan, Digital Communication Officer at the ICRC Delegation in Armenia. “According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detainees to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and support them to maintain contact with their families.”

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has not ruled out that the country may petition to Russia to get a new loan for purchasing arms. However, the minister did not name the approximate amount of this loan, and he informed that there were no talks on that topic yet. Tonoyan added that Armenia buys weapons from other countries too, and beyond the Russian defense loan.

As to his talks with Alexander Fomin, the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, Tonoyan said the negotiations were very successful; “more than I had expected.”

He assured that the agreements on Russian arms supplies to Armenia are being implemented

About 10 hectares of vineyards burnt down Thursday in Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, from the fire that Azerbaijan had started, Berdavan prefect said.

The fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon, was managed to be put out through joints efforts by the villagers and firefighters. But, the villagers could not take part in the firefighting at the frontline, since there was shooting from the Azerbaijani side.

A “pot” burial was unearthed during the archaeological excavation at the ancient Armenian town of Tigranakert, in the Republic of Artsakh.

Jewelry (earrings, rings, etc.) made from glass, silver, copper and other materials, weapons, as well as ancient coins were found during the excavations. One of the interesting finds was a “pot” burial in which a man and a woman were buried together.

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller wishes to interview Azerbaijan-born Russian pop star Emin Agalarov—who is also the former son-in-law of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev—along the lines of the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential elections in 2016.

Mueller had sent a request for an interview with Agalarov, but the conversations on such an interview are ongoing, and it is not yet clear what will happen.