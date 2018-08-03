Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission

YEREVAN. – Armenian minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong discussed upcoming meeting of Armenian-Chinese intergovernmental commission to be held in Beijing.

The minister noted importance of development of trade and economic relations with China and thanked the ambassador for joint work, ongoing projects and support.

The sides noted the need and potential for intensification of trade and economic relations. Positive dynamics is observed in nearly all areas.