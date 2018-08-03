News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission
Armenian minister, China ambassador discuss upcoming meeting of intergovernmental commission
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong discussed upcoming meeting of Armenian-Chinese intergovernmental commission to be held in Beijing.

The minister noted importance of development of trade and economic relations with China and thanked the ambassador for joint work, ongoing projects and support.

The sides noted the need and potential for intensification of trade and economic relations. Positive dynamics is observed in nearly all areas.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues gaining value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Dollar strengthens in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Armenia PM: We must take dramatic measures to promote light industry development
Privileges should be granted to companies in an extremely transparent manner…
 Dollar holds steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Frans Weekers: EBRD will present 5-year program of assistance to Armenia
Artsvik Minasyan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, met with the head of the Dutch Constituency in the Governing Board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development…
 Armenia tycoon MP’s corporation pays close to $11mn additional tax liability
An inspection to check mutual relations with the state budget was conducted at this company, and within the framework of a criminal case…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news