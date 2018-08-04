Pompeo urges Turkey to release American pastor

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged Turkey to release detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, saying he “needs to come home,” Politico reported.
Pompeo spoke to reporters at a security conference in Singapore before meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
“Brunson needs to come home, as do all the Americans being held by the Turkish government. It’s pretty straightforward,” Pompeo said, according to NBC News. “Pastor Brunson is an innocent pastor and they need to let him return to the United States.”