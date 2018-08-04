White House says Trump's resolve is firm on China trade

A top White House adviser warned China on Friday not to underestimate U.S. President Donald Trump’s resolve in a brewing trade battle between the world’s two largest economies, showing little concern over Beijing’s threat to impose retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, Reuters reported.
“They better not underestimate the president,” Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “He is going to stand tough.”
China on Friday said it was prepared to place additional tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the United States, ranging from liquefied natural gas to some aircraft. The move was in reaction to a threat from Washington earlier this week to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent.