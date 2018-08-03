Karen Ohanjanyan: War in Artsakh can begin any day of August and September

The war in Artsakh can begin any day of August and September, a coordinator of NKR Committee of “Helsinki Initiative-92”, leader of Artsakh Republican Party, Karen Ohanjanyan wrote on his Facebook page.
Recently, it seems, both Armenia and Artsakh have become more serious about the opportunities for the resumption of large-scale military actions of Azerbaijan against the two Armenian states, Ohanjanyan said.
According to him, the current Armenian authorities are seriously concerned about accumulation of Azerbaijani manpower along the line of contact with Armenia and Artsakh. Moreover, they are taking necessary steps along with the Artsakh authorities to prevent a new war.
In his opinion, all that happens along the border with Artsakh and Armenia from Azerbaijan is the preparation of the beginning of a large-scale military aggression, which certainly can begin already in August, or in September.